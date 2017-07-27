Lok Virsa launches AUTAQ Think Tank

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa on Wednesday launched AUTAQ Think Tank to recommend strategies for the revival of heritage and reclaiming cultural spaces and fostering connections between cultural organizations with policy makers. Speaking on the occasion Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia Saeed said that, this think tank will observe and discuss the issues of cultural participation and public spaces and raise them with policy makers.

While introducing the establishment of the Think Tank, Dr Fouzia Saeed suggested, “Through this platform we will try to safeguard our existing cultural spaces and reclaimed lost traditions.”

This think tank was facilitated by AUTAQ, a network of cultural organizations of Pakistan having common goals and committed to arts, culture and heritage.–Our Staff Reporter

1020 litres liquor seized

ISLAMABAD: Ramana police have arrested four bootleggers during a raid at a house in sector G-11/1 near Aslam market and recovered 1020 litre liquor, 34 cans and other brewing items from there, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

On a tip off regarding running a liquor preparing setup in sector G-11/1 near Aslam Market by a notorious bootlegger Malik Yasir, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal constituted a special team for raid headed by DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir.

The team raided at the place and arrested four persons from there. They have been identified as Malik Yasir, Mohsin Javed, Hammad and Naeem and police team recovered 1020 litre liquor, 34 cans, four flavoured bottles, 48 wine bottles from a vehicle (LEI-3651) and other brewing items from there. –Our Staff Reporter

Three gunned down in firing incidents

RAWALPINDI: At least three persons were killed and three sustained injuries in two separate firing incidents in different parts of the city, said police on Wednesday.

Police registered cases and started investigation. The dead bodies and the maimed persons were shifted to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment.

The first incident a clash occurred between two men namely Raja Asif and Wajid over some old enmity on Tuesday night but the matter was resolved by some locals, said police. However, both the men again faced each other at Doltala Chowk on Wednesday and exchanged harsh words.

On this Arif and his other accomplices opened firing at Wajid. In result, two men were killed and three others were injured. In the second incident, a tailor was shot and injured allegedly by unknown man at Trolley Stop within limits of PS Sadiqabad. The injured was rushed to hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding. The deceased was identified as Shaukat Maseh, a minority counsellor.–Staff Reporter

CADD extends tenure of DG FDE

ISLAMABAD: Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) on Wednesday extended tenure of Hasnat Ahmaf Qureshi as Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) till further order.

As per notification, Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi, also working as Chairman, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), had been granted extra responsibilities as DG FDE to look after its routine affairs. The notification in this regard has been issued after approval of establishment division.–APP

Youth gunned down

Rawalpindi (Online) - A youngster has been gunned down in a firing incident within the Gujar Khan Police jurisdiction.

Unidentified persons started firing at a youngster in Gujar Khan area, leaving him fatally injured.

The injured was rushed to local hospital for medical treatment; however, he died while undergoing treatment for two days at the hospital. The deceased was identified as Raja Rustam. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

NDMA’s training workshop to conclude on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The two-day training workshop of government officials on ensuring prompt disaster response would conclude on Thursday, said spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority.

In a statement, he said the two day training workshop was aimed at enabling the government officials at critical tier of a district to configure timely and correct disaster response. The training workshop was being conducted in district Kashmore from July 25 (Tuesday).