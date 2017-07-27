Islamabad- Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Wednesday announced results of National Examination Board (NEB) step III Exams for foreign gradates with overall percentage of 96, said an official on Wednesday.

The Step III examination held in four parts on July 15, 16, 22, 23rd 2017. The overall result is estimated to be 96 per cent with 786 candidates appearing in total for the four parts of the exams and having 756 passing out successfully.

As per details, first part of the examination was held on 15th July 2017. Out of 200 candidates 188 passed successfully and result was 94 per cent. In the part-2 of the examination held on 16th July, 2017. Out of 200 candidates 192 passed successfully and result was 96 per cent.

In the part 03 of the examination held on 22nd July, 2017.Out of 200 candidates 196 passed successfully and result was 98 per cent. In the part 04 of the examination held on 23rd July, 2017. Out of 186 candidates 180 passed successfully and result was 96 per cent. The results of the examination were uploaded on the PM&DC website same day of the examination to facilitate the students and avoiding anxiety among them. Result with roll number and other particular are available on the website of PMDC and can be checked from PMDC website.

President PMDC Prof Dr Shabir Lehri has praised the Management of NUMS, NEB Committee and staff of the PMDC for conducting a successful examination, adding that the addition of foreign qualified medical graduates would add to the betterment of medical sector in Pakistan.