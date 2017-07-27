Rawalpindi-A court of law on Wednesday sent the cop of Railway Police, who was accused of sexually harassing a Chinese woman in a rail car, to Adiala Jail on judicial remand of 14 days.

Judicial Magistrate/Civil Judge Mumtaz Mughal sent the Railway Police constable Navid Ashraf to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after a police team of Police Station Railway Rawalpindi produced him before the court.

Police arrested the constable after registration of case number 67 under sections 376/511/342 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) against him on complaint of a Chinese woman Wang Yuxi who accused constable of sexually harassment in the cabinet of 6/DN Lahore bounded train at Station Platform Number 3 at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Tuesday last.

According to details, a police team of Railway produced the accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Mumtaz Mughal and told the judge that police have completed its investigation and did not want to have physical custody of the accused for further investigation. The court sent the accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Railway Javed Jagga, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, said court sent the accused cop to jail on judicial remand. He said during investigation it was proved the cop did not commit any crime. He said the Chinese woman was being accompanied by the cop in the train to show her cabinet and seat reserved by railway for her travel from Rawalpindi to Lahore. He said in the meanwhile the door of the cabinet closed and the Chinese woman assumed that the cop would make an attempt to disgrace or harass her sexually.