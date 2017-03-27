Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to accommodate minor violations committed by the housing societies by amending the regulations, it has been learnt.

The initiative has been taken on the recommendations of Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

According to the proposals to be presented to the CDA board soon, the authorities have suggested that previous violations which are not possible to rectify may be accommodated by amending the regulations, however, there would be no compromise on public parks.

According to the proposals, the housing societies which lack land for graveyard would be asked to acquire space for the purpose in the nearby vicinity. Rather two to three societies can make joint venture for providing the said space, the proposals said. Similarly, alternate sites shall be given for public buildings.

“A mechanism shall be in place wherein plots mortgaged with CDA shall not be disposed off by the cooperative societies,” the proposals, a copy of which is exclusively available with The Nation, read. Furthermore, penalties provided in CDA regulations shall be enhanced to bring it at ‘up to five hundred thousand rupees’ so as to discourage violations, the authorities have proposed.

According to the documents, the violations by the housing societies include lack of approval of lay-out plan. Usually sponsors of the housing societies make changes in the approved lay-out plan without approval of CDA and public amenity area or land approved for community services are usually changed into commercial/residential areas. Even graveyards are converted into saleable area. Amenities are partially changed into residential and commercial use thereby reducing size/dimension of plots/roads and nullahs. Approved locations of amenities are relocated in scheme’s areas.

Street/road width in such schemes is usually reduced for increasing the plot size.

The CDA officials engaged in preparing the proposals said the illegal housing schemes are categorized as the housing schemes falling in zone 1 and 3 where private housing schemes are fundamentally prohibited.

Some schemes fall partially in Rawalpindi and Islamabad jurisdiction.

According to the CDA officials, the law is silent on taking further action by the CDA in case of such violations.

The only remedy is that ICT administration can freeze the accounts of such societies/schemes or else matter can be referred to FIA.

According to the CDA’s land use standards for required amenities, a housing society is required to allocate not less than 4 per cent of the scheme area for public buildings like school, mosque, dispensary, hospital, community centre, post office etc.

Similarly, not less than 8 per cent of the scheme area is required to be allocated for parks/open/green spaces in E-11, zone-2 and zone 5 and not less than 15 per cent in zone-4.

Graveyards are required to be allocated not less than 2 per cent of the scheme area and roads/streets not less than 26 per cent of the scheme area.