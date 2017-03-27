Islamabad-First-ever two-day national conference on early childhood care and pre-primary education will take place on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

It was being arranged by Early Childhood Development Network of Pakistan (ECDNP), Ministry of Education, AIOU and some NGOs, said a news release on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said the event is highly significant since it brings all the stake-holders together on one platform to evolve future road-map taking care of children at their early age.

The event is aimed at promoting holistic early childhood care and education for Pakistan and creating an equitable, pluralistic and sustainable society.

Reiterating the AIOU’s commitment with the cause of children, Dr Shahid Siddiqui said they will host such an event on regular basis in month of March to keep up the childcare’s endeavour. A research journal on early childhood will be published by the end of this year to provide academic input in this task of nation-building and a have better future.

This year, the University will also offer special certificate course on early childhood. It has also been planned to introduce this subject at BSc level, he added. Minister for Planning and Development Ashan Iqbal will inaugurate the event while President Mamnoon Hussain is likely to be chief guest at the concluding session on Tuesday.

The conference will have two plenary sessions that will be chaired by the Minister of Education Engr Muhammad Baligur Rehman and the Minister of State for National Health Services, Saira Afzal Tarar respectively. Renowned educationist Dr Manzoor Hussain from Bangladesh will be a key-note speaker on the occasion.

AIOUs teachers training exams from April 21

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Open University will hold final exams of its teachers training programs of ATTC, PTC, CT and BEd from April 21 for Semester Autumn, 2016.

Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address, said a statement issued here the other day.

The same along with date-sheet have been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk as well.

About 850 exam centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their residence or work place. The students who have not received their roll nos. slips so far have been advised to contact their respective regional office or examinations department in Islamabad for issuance of duplicate slip.

The university has recently taken various initiatives to timely conduct the exam and to ensure its transparency and quality. The exam process relating to evaluation of answer papers and announcement of results have also been streamlined, as per directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Monday is the last date for admissions of Matric to PhD level for the current session. Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the University’s Regional

Campuses and Coordinating Offices Prospectus and admission forms of all programs could also be downed load from the university’s official website.