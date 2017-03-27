Islamabad-National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) received 518 complaints of human rights violations throughout the country since its inception in December 2015.

The commission got 501 complains last year while 17 complains are registered this year including 89 suo moto cases to protect rights of the people and ensure safe environment for civilians. The data received to this agency revealed that highest number of cases was registered in Punjab as 213 cases in 2016 and three so far this year followed by 93 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in 2016 and three so far this year. In Sindh 84 cases were reported to the commission and 83 in

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa last year whereas five each from both the provinces.

Ten cases reported from Federally Administered Tribal Area in 2016 and one so far this year while nine cases were filed from abroad last year.

Furthermore 18 cases were reported by the minorities on different violations. Among these reported cases the commission processed 328 applications and currently 48 were in hearing process, 23 resolved, while 119 were disposed off as they did fall under the jurisdiction of the commission.