Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested nine Afghan nationals for their illegal stay in the country besides six other outlaws from various areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The Afghan nationals have been identified as Hikmat, Jameel Khan, Akram Khan, Saeed, Dilawar Khan, Bilal, Saleem, Zafar and Abdul Ghaffar. Furthermore, following directions of SSP Islamabad, special checking was conducted in various areas of the city during which Khana police nabbed a drug peddler from Bilal Town and recovered 1140 gram hashish from him. Shehzad Town police nabbed Saddam and Khuram Shehzad for having one 30-bore pistol each while Kohsar police nabbed Sagheer for also possessing a 30-bore pistol. Koral police arrested Rizwan and Amjad Mehmud for selling petroleum products illegally. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.