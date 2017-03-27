Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would develop Helipad at Rawal Lake View Point to start mini air safari in Islamabad.

Talking to APP Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor expressed the hope that in near future Pakistan will be one of the top tourist destinations of the world.

Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said PTDC is considering participating in international tourism and travel exhibitions in collaboration with Provincial tourism organizations, airlines, hoteliers and tour operators which not only creates awareness about Pakistan but also results in increase of tourist influx to the country.

“To increase number of rooms in existing PTDC Motels, we have contacted manufacturers of prefabricated structure and soon new rooms will be added in Naran, Ayubia and other prominent motels,” he said.

Managing Director PTDC said that it is need of time that all relevant government and private organizations to join hand for making this industry the major earner for Pakistan. He said in this regard, we have launched many projects that include City Tour Bus Service, making of documentary films, up-gradation of existing facilities as well as setting up new tourism projects in Islamabad and other parts of the country. He further said that 30 kanals of land has been allotted to PTDC for construction of tourist facilities in Naltar. He said that IT Department will develop an Online Reservation System for PTDC Motels where customers can make their reservation online.

Vega will also provide sponsorship for Islamabad City Bus Tour for its decorations. Meanwhile Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would develop an amusement park and golf course over 25 acres of land in Shakarparian soon with the assistance of Vega.

Talking to APP, PTDC Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor said Vega Modern Tourism Solutions will conduct a survey and prepare a comprehensive report on possible areas of investment to be provided to the corporation. Vega’s Information Technology Department will develop an

PTDC is offering many investment projects through joint ventures and public private partnership to facilitate foreign and domestic tourists.

