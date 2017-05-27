Islamabad - The Argentine Ambassador Ivan Ivanissevich hosted a reception to commemorate the 207th anniversary of the independence day of his country. The reception was arranged in the beautiful garden of his residence which was well-attended by politicians, government officials, businessmen and other notables living in the capital. Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Uzbek Ambassador Furkat Sidikov informed that he would be leaving for his country for a one-month holiday. He further informed that the two weekly flights between Lahore and Tashkent are going very well. He further added that Malik Riaz Hussain has signed a business agreement worth $1million under which different projects between the two countries would be initiated.

The ambassador of Greece Dimitrios Zoitos was hopeful that the negotiation with IMF through Germany would be completed in the near future which will bring economic and political stability in his country. The ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia said that the Romanian economy is the fastest growing in Europe. He said we are hopeful that Romania will emerge as a leading economy in Europe during the time to come.

Tango dancers Ayelén and Walter also performed in the event. They had earlier participated in the National Day 2016. The food was scrumptious and of Argentine tradition like barbecue beef with Chimichurri and Creole dressing, empanadas and pizzas.

Ivanissevich in his speech said that the people of Argentina and Pakistan were very well promoting the relationship between the two countries. He believed that both countries can re-launch cooperation in the field of agriculture and discussed this widely in Pakistan as well in Argentina in order to explore further possibilities. He said that at the time of Pakistan’s membership consideration in the UN, Argentina was one of the sponsors of the country. Both countries have held common positions in the UN, most notably in areas related to the development and the reform of the Security Council, the ambassador added.

He said that on Antarctic cooperation, Argentine and the Pakistan air forces have been able to make concrete progress and the cooperation will be continued in the future. He mentioned about the recent meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Argentine President Macri on the occasion of the OBOR in Beijing in which both leaders wished to strengthen ties and cooperation. He appreciated his wife’s efforts in making preparations for the national day.

Bizenjo in his speech said that Pakistan and Argentina have a long history of understanding since the independence of Pakistan in 1947. Formal diplomatic relations between the two had been established in 1951 and before diplomatic missions were opened, the Argentine government opened a general consulate in Pakistan, he added. Both countries have fully supported each other in many international organisations. He further said that Argentina extended its support to Pakistan in 1971 and later in 1973, adding that Pakistan decided to name a park in Islamabad as the Argentine Park. He expressed hope that the recent leadership meeting in Beijing will lead to a strengthened relationship between both countries.

The writer is a freelance contributor