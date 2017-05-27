Rawalpindi - A large number of residents of Union Council (UC) Dhamial on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the non-provision of water connections from the main supply line laid down by the government on the instructions of the Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The protest demo was held at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Over 100 protestors chanted slogans against the local leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz including Babar Bhatti, Chaudhry Asad Numberdar and UC Dhamial Chairman Moheen Raja. They threatened to block Chakri Road if they were not supplied water by the government.

According to details, more than 100 residents of Bank Colony, Mohra Faqeeran, Mohra Baryan, Kashmir Town, Madni Chowk and Tower Street gathered outside the press club and held a protest demonstration against non-provision of water connections from the main pipeline laid down by the government by spending Rs170.5 million in the area on the orders of federal interior minister, the MNA from the area.

The protestors were holding placards and banners and were chanting slogans against the local leadership of the ruling party.

Capt (Retd) Tahir, who was leading the protesters, told journalists that the government and civic body have launched a water supply scheme by building four tube wells in Chihan village. He said the pipelines have also been laid down in UC Dhamial to provide water to residents but the local politicians had barred the workers from giving connections to the residents of UC Dhamial. He said that Bhatti, the UC Mohri chairman and local leader of N league, instead, started connecting the houses with the main pipeline.

He said that people were facing acute water shortage in UC Dhamial while the local leaders were awarding blue-eyed. He demanded the federal interior minister and Punjab chief minister to take notice of the injustice on the part of the local leaders.

Meanwhile, the residents of Dhama Syedan also registered a strong protest against the acute water shortage in the area. They assembled on Adiala Road and staged a protest demonstration against the Water and Sanitation Agency and local politicians.