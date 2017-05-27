Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to submit its record in a petition challenging ban on a TV programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga.’

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition moved by anchor Aamir Liaquat and Labbayk TV.

The petitioners moved the petition through their counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate and cited Pemra chairman as respondent.

The counsel contended before the court that Pemra did not mention in its order that it had slapped ban on the programme for its hate content.

On the other hand, Ali Gilani representing Pemra adopted before the court that the authority has the right to take action against any channel.

On this occasion, the court directed Pemra to satisfy the court with its record that on what basis it had banned the programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga.’

After issuing aforementioned directions, the court deferred the hearing in the matter till July 6 for further proceedings.





shahid rao