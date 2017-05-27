Islamabad - The hydra-headed menace of load-shedding has reared its ugly head with residents of the twin cities experiencing power cuts of six to seven hours.

This is despite the fact that the recovery of utility bills in the twin cities is 100 percent and 95 percent respectively, as officials in the water and power ministry and Iesco admit to the fact.

The citizens were taken by surprise by the sudden surge of power cuts amidst soaring temperature and invasion of lurking mosquitoes.

Amjad Hussain, a resident of G-8/2, Islamabad said that power outages, especially at night, were agonising with children preparing for exams. He said that the sudden load-shedding has left them to grapple with installing UPS batteries for backup support and uninterrupted power supply.

“The government’s claim of overcoming load-shedding seems to be a charade as those consumers paying regular bills have come under the scanner of power cuts,” said, Asif Khan, a resident of F-11/3.

Naqash Naqvi, a resident of Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi, said that the residents were happy with the performance of the current government especially the power ministry, however, it has damped their happiness by resuming load-shedding in the city.

“If the situation persisted, the PML-N will not be able to pull voters in the next general elections,” he said.

The residents of the twin cities have demanded that the prime minister takes notice of the rise in power cuts and direct the authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the twin cities — the only cities in Pakistan with highest recovery ratio.