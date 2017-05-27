Islamabad - Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) would receive an amount of Rs100 million for the construction of two working women hostels in the federal capital at Sector G-6/2 and G-7/3, during the fiscal year 2017-18 under Public Sector Development Programme.

The hostels were approved almost a decade ago for which land has also been allocated but the project was in doldrums due to some administrative hurdles.

“The PC-1 of the project was prepared in 2013, but the construction cost was increased with each passing year so the document needed to be revised which halted the project,” a high official of ministry told APP on condition of anonymity.

Reviewing the past years PSDP, it was revealed that an amount of Rs10 million was allocated for the construction of women hostels in 2014-15 but as the project was not executed, no money was later earmarked in next two years i.e. 2015-16 and 2016-17 budgetary allocations.

The total amount allocated for the ministry for the upcoming fiscal year was Rs306 million including Rs52 million for the ongoing projects and Rs254 million for the four new projects.

The new projects included Rs112 million for acquisition of land and construction of building for National Institute of Human Rights Islamabad, Rs100 million for construction of working women hostels,

Rs12 million for implementation of action plan for Human Rights in Pakistan and Rs30 million for Institutional Strengthening of Ministry of Human Rights.

Around Rs52 million reserved for two ongoing projects included Rs25 million for helpline for legal advice on Human Rights Violations Islamabad, and Rs27 million for establishment of National Institute of Human Rights Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rs150 million was allocated for establishment of National Institute of Human Rights Islamabad in last fiscal year 2016-17 among which the ministry has utilized only Rs10 million till May 12 while the rest of the amount i.e. almost Rs140 million would be surrendered at the end of this fiscal year on June 30.