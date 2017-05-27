Islamabad - Technical education experts at a daylong seminar here Friday stressed the need for promoting innovative strategies and methodologies for bringing advancement in information

technology, particularly in the field of networking. They stressed the need for bringing it to the doorsteps of each and every organization to ensure rapid development of the country in this particular field.

“The demand for networking in Pakistan as well as across the globe is ever-increasing and provides tremendous job opportunities which needed to be tapped,” said Director Ezexprt, Shafaqaat Mehmood, who is an international expert in networking and had served in several countries.

The seminar was jointly organized by Ezexprt, Harmony Technologies and Lady Fatima Foundation aimed at sensitising and encourage students to choose their career in this particular field.

Mehmood was of the view that Pakistan was far behind in the field of IT, hence every new breakthrough in the field of IT was being utilised by very few organizations due to lack of professional experts.

He offered scholarships in Cisco Certified Network Associates (CCNA) and Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) to 100 students and guaranteed high quality and leading-to-job training in this particular area through Microsoft certified trainers. He briefed the students about the available state of the art lab and its online access and shared that these courses of networking will be certified by Cisco.

On the occasion, veteran technical educationist, Majid Afzal who is Zonal Manager Swedish Technical Institutes praised the initiatives of H-tech and Ezexprt and endorsed the uniqueness of the offered training in terms of quality.

Furthermore he gave students motivation to take maximum advantage from well qualified instructors and highly equipped labs and to become a valuable asset for themselves and for their country.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Development and Finance Tayyab H Malik shared the vision, mission and role H-tech in transforming the standards of education in general and technical educational in Pakistan. He urged the students to develop a desire to acquire certificates for the sake of skill and its proper utilization not for just certification and education to contribute towards the development of the country not for earning degrees.

He further advised the scholars of CCNA to be dedicated towards the freely offered course to make a difference and promised them all to provide them with the best job opportunities upon graduation and assured any level of cooperation to make this dream come true.

Moreover he shared that H-tech and Ezexprt were dedicated to ensure quality training and striving to stand apart from the mainstream training providers by overcoming the gaps through a team of dedicated research and development team.

Director Technical and Implementation, Abdul Karim briefed the audience about ongoing life skill training programs of Harmony Technologies with multiple partners and its collaboration with Ezexprt and assured one hundred scholars of CCNA guaranteed job opportunities in renowned organizations and institutions across Pakistan through its Job Placement Cell.