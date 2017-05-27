Islamabad - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has conducted operation against illegal land use and sealed three properties at Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi.

RDA’s building control wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

The owners of the properties conducted illegal properties in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.

By this operation RDA would recover around Rs 15 million in reference of commercialisation.





pr