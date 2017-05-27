Rawalpindi - A young man, who was shot and injured by his cousin over a marriage dispute, died in the intensive care unit (ICU) of DHQ here on Friday, police informed The Nation.

The deceased was identified as Bilawal Khan. The death of the man sparked massive protest by the parents and relatives at Fawara Chowk who placed the dead body on the road and blocked it after burning tyres.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Ratta Amral Mirza Zaman, a clash occurred between two cousins Yasir and Bilawal Khan some days ago over a marriage dispute.

He said Yasir pulled out his pistol and started indiscriminate firing at Bilawal Khan injuring him critically. He said that the injured man was rushed to DHQ where doctors admitted in him ICU. However, the victim succumbed to injuries on Friday. He said police had registered a murder case against Yasir and others and the accused have obtained pre-arrest bail from a court of law. He said the court would take up the murder case on June 3.

Meanwhile, the parents and relatives placed the dead body at Fawara Chowk where they demonstrated by torching tyres.

The protestors chanted slogans against police for not arresting the killers. Some of the protestors attacked the shops and vehicles smashing the windowpanes and glasses. Later on, senior police officers reached at the spot and negotiated with the protestors.

Meanwhile, in Gujjar Khan, police found dead body of a UK returned 50-year-old man hanging with ceiling fan in his house at Mohala Hafizabad.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem where he was identified as Zulfiqar Qureshi.

Police believed that the man committed suicide owing to some domestic dispute some five days ago. Gujjar Khan police registered case against started investigation.

On the other hand, the traffic wardens have arrested a car-lifter and recovered the stolen vehicle from his possession in Murree.

According to details, the auto-theft gang member namely Zulfiqar Ahmed pilfered an official Suzuki Cultus car from Islamabad and sped away towards Murree.

The Islamabad police alerted the police of twin cities on wireless following which a special check post was placed at Bansara Galli, Murree. The wardens stopped the car while the car-lifter managed to flee.

However, the wardens caught him and handed him over to Police Post Sunny Bank for further action.

