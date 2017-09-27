Islamabad - Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) has so far handed over 413 plots to the members of National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS). According to official sources, the remaining members of NAECHS will be handed over possession as well later.

Around 1097 plots were allotted by the FECHS in Jinnah Garden to the members of National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad in 2013 at the rate of Rs850, 000 in the light of Joint venture executed between both societies.

The sources said there were various reasons for delay of not giving possession of plots to all members at this stage. There was a delay in the consolidation of purchased land by the National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS), Islamabad.

Another reason was land disputes with different landowners and even their own disputes within their families. Disputes were also continuing over purchased land by FECHS. This land is in the possession of Naval Anchorage a housing project Pakistan Navy.

Exchange of land purchased by the previous Managing Committee in different Mouzajat such as on Japan Road, Gagri, Bhindar and Darwala were also delayed. Presently an administrator with limited powers is appointed and elections of new Managing Committee are under process. After elections of new Managing Committee, the possession of plots will be handed over to the remaining members of NAECHS.