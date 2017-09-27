Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove illegal encroachments in form of illegal bus stops and others from the green belts and footpaths of the capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui directed the civic body to submit its compliance report within seven days in this matter. The IHC bench further directed the officials of CDA to launch a comprehensive drive for removal of encroachments without any favor to the influential.

Justice Siddiqui issued these directives in response to a petition moved by Islamabad Transport Owners and Passengers Welfare Association that pointed out illegal bus stands in the green belt area of Faizabad.

During the hearing, Chairman CDA/Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz appeared before the court along with CDA Director Enforcement and Deputy Commissioner. Sheik Ansar informed the court that they are removing encroachments from the city.

At which, the court expressed its resentment saying that why CDA could not remove encroachments till now.

CDA director enforcements told the court that city administration and police did not cooperate with them. At this deputy commissioner assured the court that they will extend full support for this purpose.

Then, the court directed the respondents to immediately remove these encroachments. It further directed a magistrate to personally conduct a survey regarding encroachments and submit a report by October 4 before the court.