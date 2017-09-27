Man gunned down

RAWALPINDI: Unknown assailant gunned down a man at village Hothla of Kahuta here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Umar whose dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital for an autopsy. Police registered a case against an unknown killer who managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Kahuta Sardar Shakeel, Umar was returning home in a Suzuki carry van after dropping school teachers’ shift to Government Girls Elementary School Hothla when a motorcyclist started chasing him. He said the unknown man opened a fire at the victim with a pistol killing him on the spot.

“The man sustained bullet injury to the head that led to his sudden death,” SHO said. He added police rushed to the crime scene and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses whereas the killer managed to flee.–Staff Reporter

A murder case was registered against the killer on the complaint of Azhar, the brother of deceased, he said.