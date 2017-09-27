Islamabad - After lapse of twenty seven years, Mera Bhegwal Polytechnic Institute will start training classes from next month, Minister of State for Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazl Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

The minister said training courses will be launched in collaboration with the Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) an attached organisation working under the Ministry of Communication.

The CTTI is a renowned technical training institute and has a wide range of technical training courses. Its trained diploma and certificate holders are serving at high-level technical positions in the length and breadth of the country.

Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhary met with Minister for Communications Junaid Anwar and proposed to run the Mera Bhegwal College on the lines of CTTI. Director of CTTI and Director General FWO visited the college along with the Minister and decided to make the college operational in October this year with mutual consultation.

It was decided that in the first phase, three-year courses of civil, electrical and computer will be offered while mechanical and other courses will be launched from next year. For the first year, all the arrangements for courses will be made by the CTTI and FWO while from next year the CADD will get funding from the federal budget for the technical institute.

According to details, Mera Bhegwal technical college could not start classes for twenty seven years for different reasons. A few years back, Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhary tried to make the institute functional.

Due to efforts of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, an MoU was signed between CADD and Allama Iqbal Open University but AIOU could not launch the training classes due to various administrative and financial problems.

The CADD and Ministry of Communication will sign an MoU for issuing training courses in Mera Bhegwal Polytechnic Institute in the next few days under which CTTI/FWO will start classes from next month. The two sides agreed that children of the area will be given priority in admissions in the training courses.

Mera Bhegwal Training Institute will help develop technical workforce for the CPEC as well. Dr Tariq Fazal congratulated the people of Mera Bhegwal, Pind Bhegwal, Phulgran and the whole of Islamabad for making the technical institute functional after a lapse of twenty seven years which will enable the children of the area to secure respectable livelihood.

Short-term courses will also be launched in evening in the institute. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry specially thanked the Minister for Communications, CTTI and DG FWO for their cooperation and support. Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry will request Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a regular opening of college next month.