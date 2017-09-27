Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has exonerated Suleyman Khan Warraich, an officer of ministry of commerce and ex-member (administration) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) from the allegations of misuse of authority.

The bureau had initiated an inquiry against the officer in the wake of allegations from land mafia allegedly supported by some of the officers at the CDA.

The allegations followed the transfer of the officer from CDA. The issue was settled in a regional board meeting.

According to the allegations, Suleyman Warraich as Member (Admin), CDA/Chief Metropolitan Corporation misused his authority by developing a housing society in Mouza Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad. He owns 120 kanals of land in the said mouza. Moreover, he owned 200 kanals of land in the name of his company M/S TriQuest which was used for the purpose of a housing society against CDA Zoning Regulations besides an access road to the scheme on CDA’s land without getting approval from CDA.

The allegations further stated that Warraich, in connivance with others undertook property business in other sectors of Islamabad. He was also allegedly involved in allotment of plot no 11, sector C-15 Islamabad to his wife. Moreover, he was appointed in CDA on deputation basis to support land mafia and his appointment was made in contravention to the rules/regulations.

The investigation officer told the board meeting that the accused declared his assets correctly with his department and most of the land he occupied was either inherited or purchased before joining his service. According to the investigation officer, the officer also took permission from his department to establish the said company. He further held that since mere selling and buying are not an offence and the case was closed. The meeting agreed with the findings of the investigation officer and other officials of the bureau and the said officer were absolved of all the charges, revealed the documents available with The Nation.

It is to mention here that Warraich just after two months of his posting in CDA faced the allegations by land mafia allegedly supported by some of the CDA high-ups.

Upon inquiry, it transpired that all the assets of the officer were declared legal and legitimate. The officer through a press conference had levelled allegations against local Jamaat-i-Islami leaders including Zubair Farooq Khan of land grabbing.

Meanwhile, CDA has issued an order for lodging FIRs and stoppage of pensions of its 16 ex-officers and officials. The orders for stoppage of pension and lodging of FIRs have been issued against the officers/officials over failing to vacate government accommodations despite the lapse of grace period after retirement and not honouring commitment as per submitted affidavits.

Two separate office orders have been issued to this effect by the Administration Directorate of CDA. CDA Board had recently approved new merit-based housing policy for allotment of official accommodation to CDA employees.

These 16 ex-officers were required to vacate the said government accommodations after the expiry of retention period, as per their commitment. These officials include Muhammad Fayyaz, Ex-Daftry Structure Directorate; Rafaqat Hussain, Ex-Sub Engineer, City Sewerage Division; Muhammad Miskeen, Ex-Kitchen Mechanic E&DM Division; Gul Kabir Ex-Cleaner DMA; Abbas Masih, Ex-Khakroob Maint-III; Riaz Ahmed MPO; Mst Nasreen Kausar, Ex-F/Cleaner Sanitation Directorate; Muhammad Ishraq Ex-Lift Operator Mech Division; Boota Masih, Ex-Cleaner Sanitation; Saeed Akhtar; Yousaf Masih, Ex-Khakroob Maintenance Div-III; Sabaz Ali, Ex Daftary BCS; Mst Munawar Sultana, Ex-Aya, Capital Hospital; Qamar Masood, Ex-Sub-Assistant MPO; Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman, Ex-Imam/Moazzin Parliament House and Zia-ur-Rehman Toor, Ex-DDG (Finance). The officials did not own their commitment on affidavit and did not vacate the said premises within stipulated time period. Consequently, two separate office orders have been issued for lodging FIRs against the officers/officials and stoppage of their pensions, said the CDA officials.