Rawalpindi - The district administration and police high-ups on Tuesday briefed the Provincial Cabinet Committee for Interior about the security arrangements being made to protect the processions of Muharram-ul-Haram, sources said.

The briefing was given by Acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Talat Mehmood Gondal, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and Superintendent of Police Potohar Division, Syed Ali through a video link at Commissioner Office.

The Provincial Cabinet Committee on Interior that met in Lahore comprised of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah, Secretary Home Department Brig (Retd) Azam Suleman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional IG Special Branch Faisal Shahkar and other senior officers.

The commissioner and RPO told the committee members that police and other law enforcement agencies have made stringent security arrangements to guard the processions and Majalis in Muharram-ul-Haram. They said that police and other LEAs are collaborating with the Ulemas belonging to different schools of thought and other members of peace committees to promote religious harmony during the Muharram.

The law minister and secretary home department directed the commissioner and RPO to regularly monitor the security arrangements during Muharram keep a vigil eye on anti-social elements.

They ordered the police and other law enforcers should intensify search operations in the region to kick out the suspects and other militants to maintain peace. “The police and other agencies should proactively perform their duties and the security plan devised by police should also be implemented in its true letter and spirit to protect lives and property of the public,” they said. The Cabinet Committee on Interior also directed the police to put focus on trouble-hit areas specially Darul Aloom Taleem ul Quran where clashes erupted in 2013.

They directed to devise a comprehensive strategy to avert happening of such incidents in future. They also asked the police officers to maintain the record of the criminals and troublemakers and monitor their activities.