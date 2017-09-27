Islamabad - The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the trial court not to pass any orders in the Atiqa Odho case till the decision by this court.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard actress Atiqa Odho’ civil petition, wherein she prayed that directions be issued to the trial court to decide her application for acquittal on merit.

Former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry took notice over recovery of two bottles of liquor from the luggage of Atiqa while travelling from Islamabad to Karachi and Airport Security Forces authorities had referred the matter to Customs for legal action.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, representing Atiqa Odho, argued that his client had been involved in a false case as a result of a suo motu, based on news reports. He submitted that former chief justice had issued directions to the concerned authorities to register a FIR against Atiqa Odho for allegedly carrying liquor.

The counsel contended that the case against his client is false and frivolous. He said that the prosecution has concluded its evidence which is obvious that no case has been made out against her and accordingly she is entitled to acquittal under the provisions of Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Zafar submitted that due to pressure the case was registered against Atiqa at the behest of the Supreme Court, adding that no court below was willing to deal with her application and decide the same on merits.

He said that all the courts below had rejected the application for acquittal on the basis that the trial is not yet finished and the matter will be decided after the closing of Atiqa’s evidence in defence.

Barrister Zafar argued that the courts below should have disposed of Atiqa Odho’s application on merits instead of postponing the decision on technicality. He requested the bench that the matter be remanded to the trial court for decision in accordance with law. The case is deferred for 10 days.