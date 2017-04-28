Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations against drug mafia across the country and recovered 163kg narcotics besides nabbing 14 smugglers, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Thursday. The ANF also impounded nine vehicles that were used for transportation of drugs, he said.

According to him, ANF conducted 13 operations in various parts of country against the drug mafia and recovered 163kg narcotics valuing Rs 196 million in the international market.

He said the recovered drugs comprised 156 kg hashish, 3.25 kg heroin and 3.8 kg opium. The operations also resulted in apprehension of 14 persons involved in smuggling of narcotics and seizure of nine vehicles, he said.

According to details, ANF in an intelligence based operation intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car at Saranan Bazaar, near Levies Check Post, District Pishin and seized 114 kg hashish. Hashish was concealed in cavities inside doors and dashboard of the car. An accused identified as Muhammad Ibrahim, resident of Qilla Abdullah was also apprehended during the operation.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested two local drug suppliers namely Ikram Wazir and Basharat Qadir both residents of Attock, recovering 1.6 kg hashish from their personal possession.

They were arrested while riding on a motorcycle near Bilal Medical Store, Attock City. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 500 gram hashish from possession of a local drug peddler namely Shahbaz Mir resident of Rawalpindi, arresting him near Roshan Bakery, Bani Jangalat Road, Rawalpindi.

Yet in another operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 250 gram heroin and 3 kg hashish from possession of a drug carrier namely Izzat Khan. The accused is an Afghan national and is settled in Nowshera. He was arrested near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, GT Road, Attock, he said. He informed that separate cases have been registered against the smugglers with ANF police stations while further investigation was on.