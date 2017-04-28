Rawalpindi-The legal branch of directorate of Anti Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi region has recommended judicial action against Inspector Malik Asif Nawaz over alleged corruption, a source informed on Thursday.

However, the ACE Rawalpindi high-ups are allegedly showing reluctance in arrest of the accused police officer against whom a case number 34 was registered under Section 161 of PPC and 5(2) 47 PCA with Police Station Anti Corruption Establishment Region on complaint of a citizen Bilal Yamin Satti, sources said.

According to sources, the legal branch of Directorate of ACE Rawalpindi Region in response to a letter number ACE-RR-(34)-2015/2387 has recommended judicial action against a police officer Inspector/former SHO PS Rawat, Malik Asif Nawaz for his alleged involvement in corruption. They said that the directorate also ordered the Director Rawalpindi Region to take action against the accused as per law and submit a report in this regard.

The directorate also asked the investigators to proceed further in the matter in accordance with law and submit report under Section 173 CrPc in the trial court after completion of all codal formalities as per law.

Earlier, the investigators of ACE Rawalpindi Region finalised investigation against the police officer and forwarded its report on 18, April 2017.

A source in ACE Rawalpindi Region told The Nation that the investigators are not taking interest in the case and are reluctant to arrest the police officer.

ACE Rawalpindi Region Junaid Ibrahim was not available for his comments on the issue.