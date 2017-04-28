Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Thursday decided to conduct hearing in Tayyaba torture case on daily basis from Friday (today).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of case and directed that the copies of prosecution papers be given to the accused in this matter.

It was March 24 when an IHC bench had decided the trial jurisdictions declaring that the high court would conduct trial in this matter.

A former Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) of Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan currently an OSD and his wife Maheen Zafar are accused in this matter for allegedly torturing a juvenile housemaid Tayyaba and keeping her in illegal confinement at their home.

In this matter, the federal police had registered a case against ADSJ and his wife under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including section 337 for injuring, 342 for illegal confinement and 506 for intimidation.

Later, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had halted the judicial magistrate to keep on with proceedings on March 8 and directed IHC to consider relocation of the trial under section 526 of CrPC for fair trial.

In its verdict, Supreme Court had said, “Keeping in view of the background of the case which is already public, we while examining the jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to do complete justice, direct IHC to consider whether the pending case should be transferred to its own jurisdiction under Section 526 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).”

While deciding jurisdiction, Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC had declared that IHC will assume trial jurisdiction in this matter. The Supreme Court of Pakistan after emergence of this case had taken a suo moto notice when a compromise had been agreed between the parties under questionable circumstances.





shahid rao