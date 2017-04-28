Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have devised a special traffic plan on the occasion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad on April 28 (today).

As per traffic plan finalised in a meeting chaired by SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, a total of 594 traffic personnel would perform duty so that the road-users may not face any inconvenience. The meeting also decided about alternate routes for the citizens in order to avoid any inconvenience to them. It was also decided that ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 would continue informing the road-users about traffic situation continuously.

Overall traffic arrangements would be supervised by SSP (Traffic) himself so that any inconvenience to road-users may be avoided.

The meeting finalised parking plan for those coming to attend the gathering while it also defined some diversion points for convenience of the citizens.

As per parking plan, those coming from Peshawar would take left turn from Kashmir Highway Zero Point and reach the fixed parking lot of parade ground. Those coming from Lahore would use Expressway, Faizabad and to take back turn from Garden Flyover to reach the parking area of Parade ground.

Similarly, participants coming from Bhara Kahu would use Murree Road, Rawal Dam Road and take back turn from Garden Flyover after using Faizabad Bridge to reach the Parade Ground’s parking area.

The buses would be parked at entry no 1 while cars and motorbikes would be parked at entry no 2 & 3. Those motorists going to Rawalpindi from Islamabad would use Dhokri Chowk, Rawal Dam Chowk, Murree Road. Similarly, those moving from Sectors G-6, G-7 and F-8 towards Rawalpindi will take right turn from ZTBL and use 9th Avenue from G-8.

Traffic coming from Murree Road, IJP Road will use Murree Rawal Dam roads while traffic coming from Expressway would use Muree & Rawal Dam Roads after using Faizabad Bridge. Those coming from sector I-8 will use I-8 Signal, IJP road while zero point will be used by those going inside Chand Tara Chowk from Kashmir Highway.

Traffic coming from Sports U-Turn and Chand Tara Chowk will use 7th Avenue. The ITP will deploy personnel to guide citizens from where roads will be closed while ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 will also provide guidance to the road-users.