Rawalpindi-The livestock wing of city district government Thursday seized around 120-kilogram substandard meat during an action in Waris Khan area.

The livestock team was also assisted by a team of local police.

Police also held two suppliers and put them behind the lock up after registration of a case against them.

According to details, a team of livestock wing along with local police raided a place and seized unhygienic meat weighing 120kg. The raiding team also arrested two suppliers besides discarding the meat. A case has been registered against the suppliers who were later identified as Arslan and Abid.

“In our raid, we foiled an attempt to supply 120kg rotten and water mixed meat that was unfit for human consumption,” said an official of livestock. He said following the instruction of government, the livestock department was out on mission to stop the supply of unhygienic meat in the province.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl died when her shawl entangled in the belt of a wheat thrasher in Kehkora village of Bewal, sources informed on Thursday.

The dead body of the girl was shifted to THQ Gujar Khan where doctors conducted her post mortem and hand over the body to heirs for burial.

According to source, Muhammad Zameer, the father, told police that he along with his family members was thrashing wheat in the fields with a when suddenly the shawl of his daughter was stuck in belt of thrasher.

He added the girl could not free herself and dragged down. She died on the spot, he said. Police mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register and started investigation.

On the other hand, a gang of eight unknown men stormed into a property office in Gulshanabad and snatched a mobile phone and cash from two persons. The dacoits also opened indiscriminate firing at the dealers upon showing resistance injuring one of them. According to sources, a man namely Abdul Qayyum Nawaz lodged a complaint with Police Station Saddar Bairooni stating that he along with his son Mubin Ahmed was sitting in his property office when 8 armed men barged in and pointed guns at them. He added the culprits snatched Rs 2,85000 and a mobile phone from them and opened firing at them when they showed resistance.

He said that his son got injured while the dacoits managed to escape in two cars. He requested police to lodge a case against the robbers. Police filed the case and started investigation with no arrest or recovery so far. The investigation officer, when contacted, said police visited the crime scene and collected evidences.