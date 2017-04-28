Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Thursday served notices on Islamabad Mayor in a petition moved against shortage of water in the federal capital. A single bench of IHC conducted hearing of the petition moved by Raja Tanvir, a resident of I-10 through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhary.

In his petition, the petitioner nominated Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) through its Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA) as respondents.

He contended that the fundamental rights of general public being violated due to water shortage and disconnecting water supply in the various sectors of Islamabad particularly in I-10 area.

Raja Tanvir stated that he submitted various applications to the concerned authorities but they remained unmoved and did not fulfil their constitutional obligations.

He added that supply of water is quite inadequate considering growing population of the federal capital and the respondent authorities have shifted their responsibility and awarded contract of tube wells to a private contractors who failed to overcome the shortage. The petitioner maintained that water is basic need and fundamental human right and due to shortage of water petitioner is compelled to spend money for getting water through private tankers who charge 1500 to 2000 rupees per tanker. He continued that 60 out of 150 tube wells in Islamabad were non-functional while civic authorities in view of growing water needs did not install new tube wells.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the authorities to resolve water crisis and restore water supply generally to the Islamabad resident and particularly to the resident of I-10.