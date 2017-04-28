Islamabad - Ministry of National Health & Regulations Services on Thursday decided to bring the ‘Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ in its own capacity by consolidating the amendments proposed by national assembly standing committee members.

National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on NHS was held at National institute of Health under the chair of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for NHS, Saira Afzal Tarar. The committee in its agenda after confirming the minutes of previous meeting discussed ‘Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2017’, moved by MNA Babar Nawaz.

The items on agenda included ‘The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment Bill, 2017’ moved by MNA Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, briefing on performance of NIH and on measures taken by NHS to control pollen allergy. The committee in detail discussed the ‘Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ moved by MNA Babar Nawaz which introduced strict punishments for illegal transplantations.

However, after a detailed discussion on bill the mover withdrew the bill from his own capacity after the minister requested to present it on behalf of the government after consolidating proposed amendments. The committee unanimously agreed to propose the suspension of the registration of doctor from Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) for five years and Rs 5 to 10 billion fine collectively on all persons found involved in the illegal practice.

However, it was also informed in meeting that after 18th amendment, the jurisdiction of bill has become limited to 13 hospitals only operating under federal capital. It was also informed in meeting by MNA Babar Nawaz that illegal transplant has turned into business where wealthy persons are exploiting the poverty of underprivileged persons and forced them to sell their human organs.

The minister NHS informed the committee that there are social barriers and people avoid donating their organs after death and awareness is required in society.

The minister said that the government will present this bill in National Assembly (NA).

The members with their amended bills included Kishwar Zehra, MNA (Amendment 2014), Ministry of Human Rights (Amendment 2016), Azam Khan Swati, Senator (Amendment 2016), Ms. Parveen Masood Bhatti, MNA (Amendment 2016) and Babar Nawaz Khan, MNA (Amendment 2017). The committee asked NIH for taking strong measures to enhance the performance of the institute and also recommended the Central Health Establishment to take steps for increasing the efficiency of the institution.

The committee showed satisfaction on measures taken by the NHS to control pollen allergy in the federal capital. The committee received briefing on the performance of NIH and Central Health Establishment from the heads of both institutes besides briefing on pollen allergy situation and the health measures being taken by the government in this regard.

The ‘Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smoking Health (Amendment) Bill, 2017’, moved by MNA Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, was deferred due to absence of mover of the bill.