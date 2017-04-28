Rawalpindi-At least two people have been killed in two different road mishaps while the third was gunned down in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. According to media reports, Gulam Murtaza, the victim, was on his way while riding on motorcycle, bearing registration no RIL 8107 within the jurisdiction of Naseer Abad police when a vehicle carrying registration no 1589 hit with him. As a result he sustained serious injuries and was later shifted to District headquarters hospital for treatment but he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghafoor, brother of the victim lodged a complaint with Khanna Police that his brother Rafaqat was on his way on motorcycle when a vehicle having registration no YA 389 hit with him near Dhok Kala Khan. Resultantly he lost his life on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man, identified as Shabbir Haider was sitting in his shop in Model Town Wah when two unknown motorcyclists came and demanded money. On refusal they opened fire on him and fled. As a result he died.