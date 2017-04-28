Islamabad - The United States Embassy Thursday donated bomb protection suits and medical equipment to Pakistani law enforcement agencies, an official statement said.

A news release issued by the US embassy said, high ranking Pakistani police and emergency response officials received state-of-the-art bomb protection suits, bomb disposal kits, and emergency medical supplies during an event here at the police lines headquarters.

The donations were made by the US Department of State’s Anti-Terrorism Assistance program, which provides training and equipment to law enforcement personnel throughout the world, said the statement. The ATA has partnered with Pakistani law enforcement agencies at the provincial and federal level since 2003 to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-terrorism capabilities, and donated approximately $ 3.3 million in equipment to Pakistan since the inception of the program.

The event was presided over by Inspector General Islamabad Police, Khalid Khattak, with the US embassy represented by Regional Security Officer Steve Jones.

During the ceremony, Jones remarked, “The United States stands with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism. This equipment will protect the courageous Pakistani bomb disposal police that are on the front lines in protecting Pakistan from militant attacks.”

The equipment handed over at the ceremony included three bomb protection suits and bomb disposal kits, which will be used by the provincial police forces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

Since 2003, ATA has donated more than 40 bomb protection suits to Pakistan. In addition, Rescue 1122 received medical equipment, including ‘jaws of life’ and first responders’ medical kits for use in response to natural disasters and other emergencies.





shafqat ali