Islamabad-After 27 years of imprisonment by colonial power, Nelson Mandela was released on February 11, 1990, which was a historic moment in the history of mankind. This release inspired the entire world. The High Commissioner of South Africa Mpendulo Jele hosted a grand reception to mark the 23rd anniversary of their independence.

The event was attended by a large number of people as the importance of South Africa’s national day cannot be neglected and no one can forget and deny the struggle and sacrifices of South African people for the freedom.

The High Commissioner of South Africa was receiving the guests at the entrance of the hall. Federal Minister for Sports and Provincial Coordination, Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the chief guest who was sitting on the stage with all the African ambassadors which symbolised the African unity.

National anthem of Pakistan and South Africa were played and cake was also cut by the chief guest, South African high commissioner and other African ambassador.

The Ambassador of Somalia, Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi was the most prominent guest among the participant. Her traditional dress with a cap was eye-catching and everybody was trying to have a photograph with her.

While praising her mesmerizing personality one of the participants regarded her as most beautiful woman from the African continent.

Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost appeared much satisfied and contended with the recent arrangement by the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the currency exchange for trade.

African continent is the 2nd largest continent of the world which included 54 countries with a population of 1.2 billion. South Africa is a vast country with a population of 55 million people. It is the most prominent country in the African continent like Nigeria and Egypt, but unfortunately all these countries are still facing political instability and poor governance. Nigeria and Egypt are facing violence and terrorism while South Africa is having increased crime rate.

The whole African continent is unstable for the last 75 years after the end of 2nd World War. The civil war and domestic crisis are still alive in many African countries.

Nelson Mandela was the most towering personality of the century who not only earned respect in South Africa but is truly admired in the entire African continent. During his visit, he had received the country’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan. Pakistan and South Africa both have gained independence from British rule. Both countries have multiparty democracy with English speaking elite which is ruling the country with a strong bureaucratic base.

Both are facing many challenges such as poor governance, underdevelopment, growing corruption and crime. South African High Commissioner Mpendulo Jele while talking to the media men said, “Our freedom struggle was supported and encouraged by Pakistan and in fact we acknowledged the continuing support of the Pakistani Armed Forces in peace keeping operations on our beloved African Continent.”

He further added, “We are committed to support all the oppressed people of the world and hope that our conflicts can be resolved by meaningful and constructive dialogue.”

–The writer is a freelance contributor.