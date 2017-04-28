RAWALPINDI: A student was killed after she fell from a speeding bus near Metro Bus Station in Rawalpindi today.

According eyewitnesses, the bus hit a pole that was en route to Islamabad due to which the bus door opened. Sameera, fell out of the bus and came under the wheels of the same vehicle.

The policemen from Sadiqabad police reached the site and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital. According to police, the driver had fled the site.

Police is investigating the actual cause of the accident.

Sameera was a student of Shifa College of Medicine & Nursing, Islamabad.