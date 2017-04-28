Islamabad-The Kohsar police have arrested two persons involved in snatching handbag from Salma Attaullah Jan, a Canadian Senator of Pakistani origin.

According to the details, two unidentified motorcyclists snatched purse from the Canadian Senator in Sector F-6 on April 25, 2017 having 4200 dollars, Rs 62,000 and other valuables. Following the incident, a case was registered at Kohsar police station and Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had directed to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

A specially-constituted team after going through record of the safe city cameras and the record of criminals involved in robbery incidents succeeded to arrest two persons Atif and Zohaib, both residents of Al-Noor Colony Qadeer Khan Road, Rawalpindi.

They were also involved in dacoity incidents in the jurisdiction of Shalimar, Kohsar as well as other police stations of the city and also confessed their involvement in this dacoity. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a gang of five kidnappers along with their two facilitators who had received Rs 10 million as ransom, and recovered weapons, land cruisers, jeeps and a car from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, some unidentified persons had kidnapped Syed Akbar Khan, son of Aman Ullah Khan, riding on a land cruiser, at gunpoint on February 1, 2017 by stopping him at Fateh Jang Road.

The case was registered following this incident at Tarnol police station on February 3, 2017.

The accused contacted father of the abductee and demanded Rs 50 million as ransom from him. They sent one of their accomplices Ishaq to Afghanistan who used to call father of the abductee from there and finally it was agreed that they would be paid Rs 10 million for release of Syed Akbar.

They called the father of Syed Akbar at Peshawar and received the amount and later left him at Daewoo Stand in Peshawar after 18 days.

A specially-constituted team, however, arrested five kidnappers along with two facilitators who have been identified as Momin Khan, Ibrar ud Din, Aurangzeb Khan, Ishaq Khan, Tariq Khan, Ali Haider and Dost Khan.

The police team also recovered three 30-bore pistols, a 9MM pistol, 25 rounds, two land cruiser vehicles, jeep and Suzuki Mehran car from them. The accused are being further interrogated.

Furthermore, Koral police have nabbed 18 persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities after raid at Phase-1 of Ghouri Town. On a tip off, SP (Rural) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team to raid at the house where immoral activities were being reported. The team nabbed 18 persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.