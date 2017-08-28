Islamabad-The Government of Pakistan and United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has jointly launched a registration campaign for registration Afghan refugees, and 21 centres have been established across the country in this regard.

Talking to APP here on Sunday Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Dr Imran Zaib Khan said that the registration campaign was launched on August 20 and so far over 20,000 Afghan refugees were registered.

He said that the main purpose of this registration campaign to facilitate the Afghan refugees maximum adding that Proof of Registration (PoR) cards would be issued to them after Eid-ul Azha.

Imran Zaib said Pakistan took various steps for the welfare of Afghan refugees including education and health sector. He said the government was providing skill training programs, scholarships to the refugee students in different universities of the country, besides granting admissions in the medical and engineering fields.

To a question, he said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had had a cordial relationship as Muslim brother countries adding that Ministry of SAFRON would follow all the decisions of Federal Cabinet about the Afghan refugees.

Pakistan has been issuing study visas, business and medical treatment for the patients and trying to legalize all the system to facilitate refugees.

Imran Zaib said on various occasions, the international community had appreciated the hospitality and generosity of Pakistan for hosting the world largest number of refugees from a long time.