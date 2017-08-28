Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in its efforts to expand educational network abroad has registered around 30 students, the residents of New York, the USA for seeking education in ‘Daras-e-Nazami’, a four-year degree program. The university’s program in Islamic Studies is getting popular in USA and others countries mainly in the Middle East and Turkey.

The university, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui is also considering introducing some post-graduate level programs for the overseas Pakistanis in near future.

Besides other programs, the University has recently introduced B.Ed one and half year program for the overseas Pakistanis, receiving a very positive response. An educational plan for the overseas students has also been upgraded that includes the provision of online study material and arranging examination.

According to Dr Zahid Majeed of Directorate of Overseas Education Programs, currently, there are about 350 registered students living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, and the USA.

Some Pakistanis in Spain, Italy, Sri Lana, Finland, and Iran have also shown interest in the continuation of their future study, through the distance learning system.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor during his recent visit to Uganda, he discussed with the Pakistanis living there about the scope of education in African countries as well, said Zahid Majeed.

The University has advised the aspiring students to take admission in the autumn 2017 semester. The last date for the admission is September 5. They should avail the opportunity of online admission. Prospects and admission forms are available at the University’s official website.

The Pakistanis stationed abroad could submit their admissions forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign currency within the stipulated date.

The Vice Chancellor has laid special emphasis on providing educational facilities to the overseas Pakistanis. Promoting online education at higher education level is the future strategy that the University will aggressively follow to get it implemented at the earliest. The University has already started online Ph.D. and M.Phil programs in line the international practices.

The programs are offered in the ongoing admission includes Allisan-ul-Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arabic Bol Chall, Secondary School Certificate (Matric), Higher Secondary School Certificate (FA), Bachelor Programs and Short Term Courses.