Islamabad-A petition challenging the appointment of five special assistants to the prime minister has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner G M Chaudhry Advocate moved the court challenging the appointments of special assistants to the prime minister and termed the same as illegal.

In his petition, he nominated the Prime Minister, Secretary Cabinet Division, Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, Dr Musaddiq Malik Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law, and Kh Zaheer Ahmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms as respondents.

The petitioner contended that under what authority of law, special assistants to the prime minister were holding their offices with the status of minister of the state.

He argued that the prime minister office and cabinet division in collusion with each other made these appointments whereas they were not empowered doing so under the law and this step taken by them is ultra vires and against the Constitution. All the respondents should be prosecuted under accountability law, the petitioner said.

G M Chaudhry prayed to the court to question the prime minister office and cabinet division that under what authority of law the appointments of these special assistants were made with the status of state ministers. He further requested the court to declare these appointments illegal and ultra vires of the Constitution.