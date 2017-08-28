Islamabad-Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has said that the authority has completed carpeting work of 160-kilometre long Islamabad roads during 10 months.

The Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing carpeting work on Margalla Avenue. Senior officers of the department including Member Engineering CDA Asad Mehboob Kyani accompanied the mayor. Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO) Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is conducting the carpeting work on Margalla Road.

“We are actively engaged in uplifting, upgrading and adding into the infrastructure of the capital city. Efficiency, economy, and self-dependence are our guiding principles in this constructive activity,” the mayor observed. MPO Directorate of the department has been reactivated resulting in saving worth millions of rupees for the department, said the CDA officials.

While briefing the mayor on the occasion, Director MPO said that 26-kilometre long Margalla Avenue from Pak Secretariat to F-8 has been completed. A remaining patch of 12-kilometre from F-8 to E-11 will also be completed within short time. The director further briefed that carpeting work has been carried out around the entire city including IJP Road, G-6, G-7, Margalla Road, Constitution Avenue and other areas of the city.

The entire carpeting work by the department through its own MPO Directorate has resulted in saving worth rupees eighty million, he added. The Mayor directed expeditious completion of Margalla Road carpeting assignment. Meanwhile, CDA officials have said that operation against the illegal connections of water, electricity, and gas as well as illegally installed suction motors on water and Sui-gas supply lines in government’s residential accommodations would continue.

So far the inspection team has visited 166 government houses and removed fourteen illegally installed suction pumps from F and G type houses situated in Sector G-6. Local police and Magistrate of the District Administration are also assisting the CDA Team. Furthermore, CDA Board has approved the purchase of 15 new brand ambulances for Metropolitan Corporation’s rescue services.