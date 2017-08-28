Islamabad-Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) would complete the procurement process of 130 more buses and 30 coasters in the current quarter to facilitate the students of from far-flung areas.

Earlier, 70 buses including five for the special children were handed over to the educational institutions under Prime Minister’s Education Reform initiative in the first phase which was operational.

However, considering further requirement for buses, 130 buses and 30 coasters would be provided in the next phase for facilitating the students, said Attique ur Rehman, Spokesman of CADD. The funds for providing buses and coasters to the educational institutions have been approved, he said.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Spokesperson CADD said, the purpose of providing 30 coasters was to facilitate the students of far flung areas who had to travel through narrow roads to reach their destinations.

About the up-gradation of educational institutions under the same PM Education Reform initiative, Attique ur Rehman informed that after completing the pilot project of upgrading 22 educational institutions out of total 422, the division is executing the task of upgrading 200 institutions in the second phase.

The up-gradation of the educational institutions include constructing classrooms, toilet blocks, and boundary walls, upgrading furniture and installing security equipment besides teachers training and curriculum revision. He said the up-gradation process of 200 educational institutions is being carried out with an amount of Rs2.74 billion and is likely to be completed by the month of October.

The survey work of the remaining 200 educational institutions is being carried out by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to identify the missing facilities while PC-I is being prepared for this by the division.

Spokesman CADD said the up-gradation of 422 educational institutions would make the public institutions of the capital as a role model for others to follow.