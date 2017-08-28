Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court will take up two important matters including PTI’s petition against the proceedings pending before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding party’s foreign funding here on Monday.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct the hearing of PTI’s petition wherein the bench had previously rejected its application seeking stay orders in this matter. However, the IHC bench had served notices on the Secretary ECP and Akbar S Babar who is complainant against PTI before the ECP.

Earlier, an IHC bench had also rejected PTI’s request for the stay order in this matter on July 14.

It was August 16 when the ECP had rejected PTI’s plea to grant stay order in the proceedings following a May 8 order where ECP said that it has jurisdiction to question sources of party funds and Akbar S Babar has locus standi as he is still a member of PTI.

PTI has originally challenged the May 8 order of ECP before the IHC and in the current application in the said petition, it is seeking from the IHC that ECP may be restrained ‘from proceeding further in the matter till the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan or this, whichever is earlier.

“They (petitioners) had filed an application for stay before ECP saying that petitions related to this issue were pending adjudication at Supreme Court and IHC. In the petition of Hanif Abbasi against Imran Khan, ECP in its concise statement said that ‘there has been fraud,” said the petitioner.

It added that thus ECP has become a party in a petition before the Supreme Court. However, ECP on August 16 dismissed their stay application. And due to the dismissal of this application petitioner is required to file the funding related documents which will make this petition infructuous.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer had asked from PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor Advocate to put this matter before Supreme Court as it is already pending there. At this, Anwar Mansoor said that there are summer vacations at Supreme Court and the bench is not available.

Then, the IHC bench adjourned the hearing in this matter with aforesaid directions. PTI through its chairman Imran Khan has filed the petition seeking to declare that ECP has no jurisdiction to hear and decide complaints filed by private citizens questioning sources of party funds.

Previously, the Registrar Office of IHC had raised some objections over the petition saying that the petitioner could avail alternate remedy before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and further that the drafting of this writ petition was offensive.

Now, the court will take up this matter as an objection case on August 28th (today) when the petitioner will try to remove the objections raised by the office.

The petition was moved by a lawyer Anwar Dar through his counsel Inamur Rahiem (Advocate) and cited the Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Finance Division (respondent no 1), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan through its chairman (respondent no 2), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman (respondent no 3), State Bank of Pakistan governor (respondent no 4) and Pakistan Bar Council secretary (respondent no 5) as respondents.

The petitioner stated that he was shocked when he came across a news report published in the newspapers dated August 8th, 2016 and the same was widely circulated in the national and social media. The press report disclosed that apart from politicians, retired generals, a senior sitting judge of LHC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also got a loan and got it written off as managing director Mansoor Textile Mills and Aaj Textiles during 2004, which was neither contradicted nor withdrawn till date. “That the applicant obtained from the Senate a list of loan defaulters submitted by Finance Ministry wherein it has been revealed that LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah son of Jamat Ali Shah got the loan written off, when he was looking after his family business as director/shareholder Aaj Textile Mills and Mansoor Textile Mills,” said the petitioner.

He continued that the LHC chief justice in the media categorically denied it, saying that he disassociated himself from his family business 30 years ago, but Justice Mansoor is still looking after his family business till date. Anwar added that the LHC chief justice through a press release announced that he held properties in Lahore, Islamabad and Dubai, however, he has not declared the money trail for the purchase of property in Dubai. The petitioner has asked that when Justice Mansoor owned so many valuable properties then why he got monetary aid from the Government of Punjab for the treatment of his son.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to issue direction to the respondents No 1 and 4 to provide information regarding details of all the loans obtained and thereafter written off by his lordship Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as director/shareholder/beneficiary of his business of Mansoor Textile Mills, Aaj Textile Mills, Universal Oil and Vegetable Ghee Mills Ltd and any other industrial unit.

The petitioner also prayed to the court to issue a direction to the respondent No 2 to provide information regarding the period during which Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remained director and beneficiary of Mansoor Textile Mills, Aaj Textile Mills and Universal Oil and Vegetable Ghee Mills Ltd and any other industrial unit.

The petitioner requested the court to issue further direction to the respondents No 3 and 4 to provide complete money trail concerning the LHC chief justice as to when the amount was transferred from Pakistan to Dubai for purchase of property and when was it reflected in the income tax return and detail of income tax returns for the period 1985 to 2010.