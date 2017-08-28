Seven outlaws held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws including three drug peddlers from various areas of the city and recovered 20-litre liquor, 220-gram hashish, weapons, and other looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, on the special directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, police have started a campaign against anti-social elements in the city. The police said that Secretariat police arrested a drug pusher Muzmal Shah and recovered 220-gram hashish from him. Kohsar police apprehended a bootlegger Wajid and recovered four liquor bottles from him. Tarnol police arrested Qasim Khan and recovered one 30-bore illegal pistol along with ammunition from him. Shalimar police arrested Adnan and recovered one 30-bore illegal pistol along with ammunition from him. Industrial-Area police arrested Zaheer-Ullah and recovered one 30-bore illegal pistol along with ammunition from him. Noon police apprehended a Proclaimed Offender Akhtar Khan. Cases have been registered against all these accused and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad has appreciated the performance of the officials and directed them to enhance patrolling in their respective areas. All patrolling officials should be briefed properly before leaving for their official duties according to crime prevention strategy, he added.–Staff Reporter

55 CDA officers get final notices

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued the final notice to 55 officers for failure to get their educational degrees attested from Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The letter advised all the officials to reply within 14 days.

According to reports, their services are liable to be terminated if they failed to reply satisfactorily within the specified time frame and they will also lose their monthly pay. –Online

Varsity holds annual alumni meeting

ISLAMABAD: Iqra University Islamabad Campus has organised an annual alumni meeting here on Saturday which was attended by a large number of alumni students of the university.

The university’s Industrial Communication department’s Professor Dr Muhammad Islam welcomed the students and said that the rapidly increasing numbers of students in various departments of the university depict how the university management was busy in promoting quality education. He also advised the students to play their due role in the development of the country.–APP

Butchers booking starts in twin cities for Eid

Rawalpindi: Advance booking of butchers has been started in the twin cities for slaughtering sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha. According to details, the butchers were demanding rates of their own choice such as Rs 5,000 for goat, Rs 12,000 to 15,000 for bull and Rs 25,000 for the camel.–Online

Citizens exhorted the administration to implement the new fixed rates.–Online