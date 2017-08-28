Wah cantt-Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) Wah region has been facing problems lately because the consumers of the twin cities of Taxila, Wah and Hassanabdal are not receiving their bills on time. This is because the concerned quarters have adopted a new method of bills’ distribution of delivering them to a shop or a mosque of any locality, for the consumers to collect. These bills, left in the open, usually fly away into drains or garbage dumps.

Other than that, SNGPL billing department is also responsible for the delayed delivery of bills to the consumers. The customers have to bear the brunt of this delay in form of extra payment. They have to run from pillar to post to get duplicate copies of the bill to clear the dues.

Inhabitants of the region especially Burhan, Dhoke Sadu, Gari Afghana, Iqbal Nagar, Manoonagar, Jallala, Risatabad, Khanabad, Rehbar Colony and Nawababad have been facing issues because the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) has failed to deliver their bills on time. It is reported that consumers in both rural and urban areas have been pleading their case to the SNGPL office, but to no avail. A visit to the SNGPL Wah office revealed that consumers stood outside for hours in long queues to inquire about their missing bills. The staff was oblivious to their concerns and entertained only the influential people.

The hapless consumers feared that they would be forced to pay huge arrears once they received the accumulated gas bills. Shahid Iqbal of Tarbella Colony said that they are facing major inconvenience owing to the inefficiency of gas bills distribution system and would have to pay a hefty fine. Sardar Ali, another hapless consumer standing in queue outside office, had the same concern. Rehmat Khan – a resident of Jhang Bhattar has said that the residents of the area had not received their bills in the last five months. He said that not everyone has access to the internet and to get the duplicate copy of the bill they have to travel 15 kilometers. Sultan Mehmood, a resident of Chokkar alleged that the concerned staff of the SNGPL was deliberately delaying issuance of the bills so that they could charge extra. He regretted that the authorities had become a silent spectator to their woes and were not taking any punitive action against the SNGPL.

When contacted, Baddar Muneer in charge of the billing section Wah region, has said that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) has awarded the contract of distribution of gas to a private firm and now the firm is responsible for the timely and proper delivery of the bills.

He said that a complaint desk has been established in the office and the complaints lodged here are regularly forwarded to General Manager Office Islamabad for necessary action and addressing the grievances of the relevant consumers. Responding to a question, he confirmed that the residents of different rural and urban areas of Taxila, Wah and Hassanabdal especially those living in villages have lodged their written and verbal complaints with the local office for not receiving their monthly bills and the concerned officials are being informed about the situation.