rawalpindi - Scores of female students residing in hostels of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) are facing many difficulties, as they are being forced to eat unhygienic food, contaminated milk and to store cold water in buckets in their rooms for washing faces and taking showers in chilly weather.

The education institution does not have proper living facility for the students. Lack of transport facilities for female students living in Wah and Taxila is another major issue besides having no internet facility and TV in common rooms.

The female students also held a protest demonstration in the hostels last week against non-availability of hot water in winters and demanded Vice Chancellor of the varsity to pay heed towards the lingering issues, reliable sources and some female students disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

According to sources, a large number of female students of FJWU living in Wing 1 and Wing 2 hostels have been suffering a lot due to lack of basic facilities.

They said the girls are provided with unhygienic food specially the breakfast despite taking full charges. They said water-mixed milk is being given to students which can be hazardous for their health.

Sources added the hostel management don’t supply warm water to hostels during winters because of which the students use cold water in chilly weather.

“Even the management once forced the students to store cold water in buckets for use which led to a massive protest by female students in hostels last week,” they mentioned.

They said though the students are charged for facility of internet at the time of admission in hostels the facility is unavailable.

Similarly, no TV is installed in girls’ common room, they said. They said less number of buses on Wah route also irk the students who come daily to attend their classes.

“Only one bus is plied on Wah route for hundreds of students,” they informed.

Talking to The Nation, a female student of BSc said the hostel management is serving unhygienic food despite charging full amount. “I often throw tea in lawn as it was not able to drink,” she said. “We pay full amount for food but we are served with low quality food,” she said.

She informed that the management charged Rs 3200 per month for mess while Rs 4500 are taken as bus fair and Rs 19000 are charged for accommodation in hostel per semester. In return, no facility is given to student, she said.

“At the time of admission, I deposited money for facility of internet but it is not available in the hostel. I am unable to download notes from internet,” a student said.

They said they had lodged several complaints with Hostels In-charge Dr Azra Yasmin and the VC but no step was taken so far for solving the issues.

The female students of hostels of FJWU demanded Chief Minister Punjab and Governor/Chancellor to take notice of the negligence of hostel management.

VC FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, however, when contacted, said the university is closed these days. “I will enquire about the matters and will offer my comments in a couple of days,” she said.

Chairman Hall Council Dr Azra Yasmin told The Nation that no protest demonstration was held in the hostels over non-provision of warm water. She added that all the female students are given best quality accommodation facilities and food in the hostels.