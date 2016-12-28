Islamabad : State Minister for Information Marryam Aurangzeb said that terrorism menace had eroded the foreign investment and national economy like termite and government had put the country on right direction after a difficult journey.

While addressing a ceremony at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Islamabad on Wednesday, State Minister for information Maryam Aurangzeb said that industrial and business sectors have played a significant role in development and prosperity of country.

She said that it was unfortunate that termite of terrorism had eroded foreign investment and national economy but government and security forces had jointly eliminated menace of terrorism to great extent in Pakistan..

With the day and night hard work by the government and PM Nawaz, now the country was moving toward right direction, adding that the government was working to improve health and education sectors.

She added that the government was making all out efforts to overcome energy crisis, adding that there was zero load-shedding in the industrial sector.

She said that PM Nawaz also inaugurated Chashma-III nuclear power plants, which will add around 340 Megawatt power to National Grid system. She also announced that next year Chashma-4 power plant will also be inaugurated.