islamabad - Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said the present government is taking steps to ensure job opportunities for talented and capable youth in order to restore their confidence.

The government believes in merit-based system as “transparent mechanism negating nepotism can yield positive impacts on the future and lives of our youth”, he said while speaking in a meeting after the visit of National Testing Service (NTS) Headquarters.

Eulogizing the performance of NTS during the last three years, he said “It is heartening to know that NTS has conducted record number of tests of the candidates for recruitment on merit basis after lifting of ban on employment by the government.”

He said “it is a matter of sorrow for any nation if its capable and talented youth is deprived of jobs and opportunities to excel.”

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif believed in merit based system and pursuing the policy of promoting talented youth in diversified fields of life. Irfan Siddiqui called for devising a comprehensive mechanism to monitor the drawbacks and weaknesses of the existing system to extend the deprived their due right.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer NTS, Air Commodore (r) Dr Sherzada Khan briefed the participants about functions and achievements of the organization. He said after establishing department’s own building, test expenditures might be reduced. Irfan Siddiqui along with the officials of NTS visited different sections of the organization.