islamabad - Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors - popular drugs commonly used to treat heartburn, acid reflux and ulcers - could lead to kidney damage and severe kidney disease.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) reduce the stomach acid made by glands in the lining of the stomach. This is not the same as antacids, which reduce excessive acid after it enters the stomach.

They are commonly used to relieve symptoms of acid reflux or gastro oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) - a condition where food or liquid from the stomach moves up into the oesophagus or food pipe.

PPI use was also linked to a 28 per cent increased risk of developing chronic kidney disease and a 96 per cent higher risk of developing complete kidney failure, compared with H2 blocker use.

The researchers note that the longer the duration of PPI, the higher the risk of kidney problems. They conclude long-term use of PPIs may cause harm to the kidneys and should be avoided.

Senior author Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, a nephrologist of the VA Saint Louis Health Care System in Missouri, says their findings emphasize the importance of only using PPIs when strictly medically necessary, and also limiting the duration of use to the shortest possible.

He noted that “A lot of patients start taking PPIs for a medical condition, and they continue much longer than necessary.” The study adds to a body of research that is raising questions about long-term use of PPIs.”

Meanwhile another research suggested that Reason behind most of the sick leaves is back and neck pain i.e. spine related issues.

These problems mostly occur due to poor posture and inactivity, which is mostly because of our desk-bound job. Here are a few tips to prevent these spine-related issues while being at work.

Easy chairs, chairs with stiff backs, bean bags or sofas that are too soft can cause spine-related issues. Sitting on a chair cross legged for long hours must be avoided. Also avoid sitting on floor with your back unsupported, especially when your jeans or trousers are tight.

Using chairs with fixed back support and an inclination up to 110 degrees is good, experts suggest. This ensures that pressure is equally distributed throughout the spine.

Nutritionists stress on keeping a check on your Vitamin D3, vitamin B12 and calcium levels to keep your bones and spines healthy.

Bending your knees while lifting some weight mitigates the stress on your spine. So, while lifting something bend your knees and get the object closer to your body.

Your back should not be too heavy and the straps should be adjusted to make sure that it does not sag down to your lower back. Also don’t carry your bag only on one side as it puts strain on one shoulder.