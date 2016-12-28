islamabad - Open manholes posing danger to the lives of the residents in several sectors including G-6, G-7, G-8 thus causing fear among the people to go out in the evening.

Salman Ahmed, a resident of sector G-8 said open manholes were a serious threat to the lives of residents and motorists. The open manholes can cause accident anytime he complained. Another resident Imtiaz Ali of sector G-7 claimed that there were many incidents in which people sustained injuries after falling into uncovered manholes.

The residents said various open manholes and uncovered drains in the city are posing a threat to the lives of citizens. When contacted an official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) asked the people to register their complaints to the authority timely as they would cover the open mahole on the basis of complaints by the residents.