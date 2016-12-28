islamabad - President of Federation of State Medical Boards of United States Tuesday said that in near future, Pakistan will become the 3rd biggest country to provide doctors who fulfil the space of international doctors in the USA.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Humayun J Chaudhry said this during his visit to Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) where a detailed presentation regarding functioning and licensure and CME was given to him.

PM&DC also arranged visits for the delegate in public, private and military medical dental college’s i.e. Army Medical College, Rawalpindi Medical College, CMH, and Holy Family Hospital to brief the medical and dental educational system of Pakistan. Dr Humayun said that till to date, 12000 Pakistani national physicians and specialists doctors are working in 56 different states of USA.

He also added that Pakistan is the 4th biggest country to provide doctors in USA and it is getting more advancement in the field of medicine and system of medical dental education and its standard is at par with the western countries.

He said out of 12000 doctors, 3100 doctors are graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences, 1900 from King Edward Medical College then from Agha Khan University and also Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore.

He apprised that the Pakistani national doctors in USA are having a very good repute and are considered the best doctors. He congratulated PM&DC being a responsible monitoring body and to maintain good standard of education in Pakistani medical and dental colleges.