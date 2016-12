ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has lauded the role of ISI in eliminating terrorism from the country.

He was talking to Director General ISI, Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President expressed the hope that the Agency will come up to the expectations of the nation in defeating the nefarious designs of enemies.

Mamnoon Hussain congratulated Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar on becoming the head of the leading Intelligence Agency of the country.